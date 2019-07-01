Two doctors assaulted after patient dies in hospital

Two doctors at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi were assaulted by the attendants of a patient who died during treatment on Saturday, the police said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Nupur Prasad, a kidney failure patient Rajbala, a resident of Roop Nagar, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition around 11.40 p.m. on Saturday. Rajbala died during treatment, she said.

Things soon went out of hand after the patient’s attendants, including her husband and son, started quarrelling with the doctors on duty. Her son allegedly slapped a doctor and got into a scuffle with the others present. Two doctor — Rajesh Kumar and Pranay — suffered minor injuries.

“An FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and sections of the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008,” Ms. Prasad said.

Rajbala’s relatives, however, gave a written complaint alleging that she died due to negligence because of delay in treatment by the doctors.

“We have sent the body to the mortuary. The post-mortem will be conducted by a medical board to find out if there was any negligence on the part of the doctors. And action, whatsoever, will be taken accordingly. A request for constitution of the medical board is being sent to the Director (Health),” said Ms. Prasad.

She said policemen have been deployed at the hospital and the situation was now normal.

In June, doctors across the country had gone on strike after a junior doctor was assaulted at a hospital in West Bengal.