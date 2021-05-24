Two die while cleaning water tank at Tripura house

Labourers inhaled toxic gases after entering deep below reservoir

In a shocking incident, two labourers died due to suffocation after inhaling toxic gases at a private house in Udaipur town of Gomati district in south Tripura on Sunday. The house owner had engaged them to clean the water tank and a mishap occurred when they entered deep below the reservoir.

The fire brigade was called in when house members did not hear from cleaning labourers for a considerable time. They were found unconscious and were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

The deceased labourers have been identified as Haradhan Chakraborty and Jahangir Hussein. Both were residents of the area.

Family members of the deceased and locals complained that the house owner overlooked the safety of the labourers while engaging them for the cleaning work.

Police registered a case of unnatural death of two labourers and said they would press charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after investigation. The incident triggered shock and resentment across the town.