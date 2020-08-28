Two die of COVID in Manipur

IMPHAL

28 August 2020 23:26 IST

A security personnel among the deceased in Imphal hospital

Two persons died of COVID-19 in Manipur on Friday, taking the total fatalities in the State to 27. The two died at the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal.

Among the deceased are a young housewife and a 55-year-old personnel of 16 Assam Rifles.

Hospital sources said both the victims had other ailments. The woman patient from Imphal East district was admitted to the JNIMS on August 21. The Assam Rifles personnel was admitted on August 23.

Reports say there is a rise in number of security personnel contracting COVID-19.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said, “There is concern over the increasing number of security personnel affected by the virus. The Manipur government has written to the Union government not to send personnel to Manipur. If fresh postings of the personnel are stopped, it will help in checking the spread of infections.”

Minister recovering

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who tested positive, is undergoing treatment at her official residence in Manipur. Hospital sources said the 25 persons who had contact with her in the last few days tested negative and were released from hospital. Her condition is reported to be good.

Additional Director of the Health department and government spokesperson, Khoirom Sasheekumar Mangang, said that in the last 24 hours, 81 people and 27 security forces personnel tested negative. About 100 people were discharged.

He said 5,843 were treated for COVID-19. Of them, 1,511 are security forces personnel. About 4,057 persons had recovered and there were 1,759 active cases. The recovery rate in Manipur was 69.43%.

Lockdown extended

Meanwhile, the Manipur government extended the indefinite curfew and total lockdown till August 31. However, reports say that many people have been violating the restrictions. Local youths have been enforcing the curbs, including movement of locals.