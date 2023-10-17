ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

October 17, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - Darbhanga

According to Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, all the affected people were residents of Rustampur village and investigations were "on into family members' allegation that they had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday"

PTI

In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, two villagers died in Darbhanga district while two others fell ill after consuming their drinks, a police officer said.

According to Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, all the affected people were residents of Rustampur village and investigations were "on into family members' allegation that they had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday".

He said, "Bodies of the two deceased, Santosh Das and Bhukhla Sahni, were cremated by family members soon after they died on Monday evening. Post-mortem examinations could, therefore, not be conducted. We are, however, recording statements of the family members".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police will also record statements of Laltun Sahni and Arjun Das, both of whom had allegedly consumed liquor along with the deceased, and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he said.

Based on the inputs, those allegedly involved in the spurious liquor business will be tracked down, the SSP said.

Sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US