Two die in suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

According to Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, all the affected people were residents of Rustampur village and investigations were "on into family members' allegation that they had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday"

October 17, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - Darbhanga

PTI

In yet another suspected hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, two villagers died in Darbhanga district while two others fell ill after consuming their drinks, a police officer said.

According to Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police Avakash Kumar, all the affected people were residents of Rustampur village and investigations were "on into family members' allegation that they had consumed spurious liquor on Sunday".

He said, "Bodies of the two deceased, Santosh Das and Bhukhla Sahni, were cremated by family members soon after they died on Monday evening. Post-mortem examinations could, therefore, not be conducted. We are, however, recording statements of the family members".

The police will also record statements of Laltun Sahni and Arjun Das, both of whom had allegedly consumed liquor along with the deceased, and are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he said.

Based on the inputs, those allegedly involved in the spurious liquor business will be tracked down, the SSP said.

Sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016.

