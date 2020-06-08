Other States

Two die during pilot training exercise in Odisha

The instructor and trainee pilot were on the aircraft that took off from the Government Aviation Training Institute, Birasal Base

An instructor and a trainee pilot died as a training aircraft crashed soon after it took off from the Government Aviation Training Institute, Birasal Base, in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday morning.

The deceased have been identified as instructor Sanjay Jha and Anish Fatima. Other details of the victims are being collected.

“Trainees come to Birasal Airstrip for a limited period of time. After a few practical training sessions, they go back. The crash happened on campus itself just after the aircraft took off. We are investigating the incident,” Anupama James, Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police, said over phone.

Ms. James said the aviation training was being conducted at the airstrip for the past one year. The institute had no residential facilities at Birasal, she said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 9:31:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-die-during-pilot-training-exercise-in-odisha/article31776172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY