Two detained for hitting toll plaza staff in Aligarh

They are said to be supporters of a BJP legislator

Two persons, said to be supporters of BJP MLA Ravendra Pal Singh, have been detained for allegedly manhandling employees at the Somna toll plaza in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows a few persons stepping out of an SUV and beating the toll plaza employees on National Highway-91.

Speaking with mediapersons, toll plaza manager Mukesh Kumar said: “At 8.25 p.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle belonging to Chharra MLA Ravendra Pal Singh came to the Somna toll plaza and hit our barrier, four-five people came out of the vehicle and manhandled our employees. After the incident, there is a environment of fear, we have informed the local police station and given a written complaint.”

The police has said that it had detained two people and were looking for the others. The Hindu tried to contact the MLA but there was no response. "A case has been registered under the Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," SP City Aligarh Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said. Asked whether the vehicle belonged to the MLA as alleged by the toll plaza manager, the SP said: “Nothing like that has been mentioned in the FIR. We will verify it.”