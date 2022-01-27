Two detained for gunning down man in Gujarat over social media post

Ahmedabad

He allegedly posted offensive remark

The police on Thursday detained two persons for allegedly shooting dead a 30-year-old man in Dhandhuka town of Ahmedabad district in Gujarat over his controversial social media post against a minority group.

The police said Kishan Boliya was killed on Tuesday by two motorcycle-borne assailants.

The murder acquired a communal colour as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other outfits gave a bandh call on Thursday. Market and shops remained shut in the town.

“We have detained two persons in connection with the murder. They are being interrogated,” a senior police official said.

As per the details, Kishan Boliya was travelling pillion on a motorcycle with his brother, Bhaumik, around 5.30 p.m. when two masked men on a motorcycle fired at them from behind. “They came from behind and started firing at us. One bullet missed as I tried to dodge but another one hit my brother,” said Bhaumik, who lodged the complaint.

The police have lodged an FIR for murder, attempt to murder, possession of arms and criminal conspiracy. Mr. Bhaumik said his brother had apologised for the post.

The VHP, the Bajrang Dal and other outfits have called for bandh in other towns on Friday.