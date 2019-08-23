Two dead, over 20 injured in West Bengal temple stampede

At least two people died and more than 20 were injured in a stampede at a temple in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district early on Friday.

The incident occurred at Loknath temple in Kachua, Swarupnagar, when a wall collapsed after a large crowd had gathered on its premises on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, where the injured have been admitted.

“We made arrangements at the Loknath temple in Chakla but certain arrangement were also made at Kachua. The incident occurred when people tried to take shelter inside the temple during the rains,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the grievously injured.

Thirteen persons are undergoing treatment at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, a statement from the Kolkata Police said.

Hospital authorities said that the death toll could rise as some of the injured were in a critical condition.