Two dead, as many injured in fire at Vrindavan hotel

Three fire tenders doused the flames at the three-storey hotel.

PTI Mathura
November 03, 2022 11:07 IST

Image for representational purpose only.

A fire broke out at a hotel in Vrindavan on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in which two of its employees were killed and as many injured, police said here.

The fire probably broke out in the pantry or the servant room in the early hours of the day and spread out from there, SHO, Vrindavan, Suraj Sharma said.

The employees were asleep at the time, and while most of them managed to escape the fire, two got trapped, he said.

Among the two injured, the condition of one was stated to be serious and he was rushed to Agra for better treatment, the SHO said.

Three fire tenders doused the flames at the three-storey hotel. All of its 25 rooms were occupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said, adding that prima facie it appears to be an electrical short circuit.

