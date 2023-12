December 30, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Raigad

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Raigad, two people died and 55 were injured after a bus overturned in the Tamhani Ghat area of Raigad at around 7.30 am today, December 30, 2023, police said.

The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital, said Raigad SP, Somnath Gharge.

Further details are awaited

