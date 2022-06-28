Two cross-LoC traders held in Kashmir: NIA

They are accused of terror funding, says agency

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it had arrested two traders associated with the now-suspended cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade in Kashmir in a case related to terror funding.

A NIA spokesman said the two accused, Tanveer Ahmad Wani from Pulwama’s Rajpora and Peer Arshad Iqbal alias Ashu from Baramulla’s Khwaja Bagh, were arrested on Monday.

“The arrested accused are cross-border LoC traders and were handling several cross-LoC trade firms registered in their names or in the names of their friends, family members and relatives. They used to provide funds to the members of various terrorist organisations, over-ground workers, stone-throwers. Further investigation in the case continues,” the spokesman said.

The cross-LoC trade was started in 2008 through two trade facilitation centres (TFCs) located at Salamabad in Baramulla District and Chakan-da-Bagh in Poonch district of J&K.

“During investigation, it has been revealed that extra profit was generated by over-invoicing of export articles and under-invoicing of import articles by the traders,” the spokesman said.