Two CPI (Maoist) cadres killed in Odisha’s Swabhiman Anchal

Two cadres of the CPI (Maoist) were killed and several others were believed to be injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) in Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

Malkangiri police had been undertaking search operations under Jadambo police station limit in Swabhiman Anchal for the past few days. There was an exchange of fire between police personnel and CPI (Maoist) cadres early on Sunday.

“Two armed cadres have been neutralised. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the place. Further, combing operations are continuing in the area,” Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo said over phone.

Many CPI (Maoist) cadres had managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness.

According to police, LWEs, who have been on the back foot for quite some time in Swabhiman Anchal, were planning to carry out some subversive activities. Based on concrete tip-off, security forces launched an operation against the rebels on Saturday night. Bodies of one man and woman cadres were recovered.

In last week of November, one CPI (Maoist) cadre was killed in an exchange of fire in Jantri Gram Panchayat of Swabhiman Anchal. Security forces evacuated another injured in the confrontation.