Two CPI (Maoist) cadres killed in Odisha’s Swabhiman Anchal

Two cadres of the CPI (Maoist) were killed and several others were believed to be injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and Left Wing Extremists (LWEs) in Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.
Also read: How Swabhiman Anchal, a former Maoist bastion, got back on the map
Malkangiri police had been undertaking search operations under Jadambo police station limit in Swabhiman Anchal for the past few days. There was an exchange of fire between police personnel and CPI (Maoist) cadres early on Sunday.
“Two armed cadres have been neutralised. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the place. Further, combing operations are continuing in the area,” Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo said over phone.
Many CPI (Maoist) cadres had managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness.
According to police, LWEs, who have been on the back foot for quite some time in Swabhiman Anchal, were planning to carry out some subversive activities. Based on concrete tip-off, security forces launched an operation against the rebels on Saturday night. Bodies of one man and woman cadres were recovered.
In last week of November, one CPI (Maoist) cadre was killed in an exchange of fire in Jantri Gram Panchayat of Swabhiman Anchal. Security forces evacuated another injured in the confrontation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath