Two COVID-19 deaths take toll to four in Madhya Pradesh

A man from Indore and Ujjain each were confirmed dead owing to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the toll due to the illness to four in Madhya Pradesh.

While the man from Indore died at 3 a.m. on Monday, the Ujjain resident had died on March 27, but his sample tested positive for the disease on Monday.

“A 41-year-old man from Indore has died,” confirmed Rahul Rokde of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore. He was first admitted to a private hospital on March 23, his sample tested positive on March 26, and he was then admitted to the government-run MRTB Hospital on Saturday at 9 p.m..

“The patient didn’t have a travel or contact history,” Dr. Rokde confirmed.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man from Ujjain who had died on March 27 while undergoing treatment for chest pain at a hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

“He came with chest pain and was admitted to the hospital, and died soon after. We had taken a sample while he underwent treatment,” said A.G. Sinha, Chief Medical Health Officer, Ujjain.

After the patient was admitted at 7.50 p.m., doctors had sent swab samples to the college, which tested them positive at Monday noon. The patient died at 9 p.m..

“The patient was obese and asthmatic and had hypertension too,” said Ujjain isolation ward nodal officer H.P. Sonaniya.

“It appears to be a case of comorbidity, as the immuno compromised patient contracted the virus easily and died of cardiac arrest. Therefore, the death can be partly attributed to COVID-19.”

Earlier, two patients from Ujjain and Indore each had succumbed to the illness. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 48 cases so far, with Indore, the most populous city in the State, registering 27 cases alone.

To seek assistance, call the State control room at 181 or 0755-2527133.