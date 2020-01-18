Two convicted for raping minor girl in 2013

A POCSO court convicted two men on Saturday for raping a five-year-old girl in east Delhi in 2013, saying the case had shaken the collective conscience of the society.

Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar in the case, saying that the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. Shah and Kumar raped the girl in Gandhi Nagar and shoved objects in her private parts on April 15, 2013. They had fled after committing the crime, leaving the girl in Shah’s room believing her dead. The child was rescued after two days.

“In our society, minor girls are worshipped as goddess,” the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court said. “The child, who was just five years old, experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.”

The father of victim expressed satisfaction on finally getting justice for his daughter. “Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice after six years,” he said. The court fixed January 30 for arguments on quantum of sentence.

Shah and Kumar were arrested by Delhi police separately from Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga in Bihar respectively in 2013. The chargesheet was filed on May 24 that year and charges were framed by the court on July 11. It took over five years to complete the recording of the statement of 57 prosecution witnesses in the POCSO court.

Journalists assaulted

Some media persons were on Saturday allegedly assaulted by Manoj Shah, one of the convicts in the case. He allegedly hit some senior reporters on the face while being taken out of the courtroom.

The issue was brought to the notice of the Additional Sessions Judge, who asked one of the senior woman reporters to give a written complaint to the Station House Officer. The judge then sent her for medical examination.