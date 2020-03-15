Two Congress workers booked for displaying ‘criminal record’ of Yogi Adityanath, others

Two Congress workers, Sudhanshu Bajpai and Lalu Kanuajia, were booked and detained/arrested in Lucknow for putting up posters displaying the alleged “criminal record” of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya and five other BJP leaders, including Sangeet Som, Suresh Rana and Sanjeev Balyan.

The poster refers to them as “rioters” and asks when they will pay damages, in an apparent response to the hoardings put up by the State government displaying personal details of those accused of vandalism during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last December.

Police alleged that the two Congress workers put up the posters allegedly to spoil social harmony as part of a “conspiracy”. They have been booked under IPC 505 (1) (b), intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or public tranquillity.

Sections 3 of the Prevention of damage to Public Property Act and 12 (3) of the Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867 were also slapped on them and an unknown printing press.