Two Congress leaders booked for extortion, intimidation in Chhattisgarh

PTI June 26, 2022 17:16 IST

A hotelier had filed a complaint in April that Rajendra Arora and Diwakar Bharti had extorted money from him claiming the parking space at his facility was illegal

Two Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh's Durg district have been booked on the orders of the High Court for allegedly extorting money from a hotelier, a police official said on Sunday. An FIR was registered against Bhilai Municipal Corporation corporators Rajendra Singh Arora and Diwakar Bharti for extortion, criminal intimidation and other offences, said Supela station house officer Durgesh Sharma. Hotelier Subhash Rao had filed a complaint in April that Arora and Bharti had extorted money from him claiming the parking space at his facility was illegal and had threatened to file a PIL on the issue, an official said. "As per the complainant, he put Rs 1 lakh in the donation box of a temple in Bhilai on March 27 as instructed by the duo. They then demanded Rs 5 lakh after which he approached police," the official added. "Accusing police of not taking action, Rao approached the HC on May 18 and on June 20 the court ordered that an FIR be filed. A case was registered against Arora and Bharti on Saturday and probe has begun," he said.



