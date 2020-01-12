Two Coast Guard ships commissioned at Kolkata

Two Indian Coast Guard Ships (ICGS) — Annie Besant and Amrit Kaur — were commissioned by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar at Kolkata on Sunday.

Director General of Indian Coast Guard K. Natarajan, Additional Director General and Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) V.S. Pathania, and other officials from Central and State agencies, were present during the impressive ceremony, according to a statement issued by the Headquarters, Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard, here.

Historic inspiration

ICGS Annie Besant was named in honour of Annie Besant, philanthropist, theosophist, prolific author and supporter of the Indian freedom struggle. The ship will be based at Chennai under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (East).

ICGS Amrit Kaur derives the name from Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, who belonged to the ruling family of Kapurthala, Punjab. She took active part in the ‘Salt Satyagraha’ and ‘Quit India Movement’, and served Independent India as its first Health Minister. She worked towards uplift of the less privileged, the progress of women, and was a founder-member of All India Women’s Conference and founder-President of Indian Council for Child Welfare. The ship will be based at Haldia under the operational and administrative control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (North East).

Multi-faceted

Both ships are 48.9 metres long and 7.5 metres wide, with a displacement of 308 tonnes. The ships are capable of achieving a maximum speed of 34 knots, powered with MTU 4000 series engines and propelled by three 71S type III Kamewa water jets by Rolls Royce. The ships are also capable of undertaking multi-faceted tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, and medical evacuation.

ICGS Annie Besant and ICGS Amrit Kaur are fitted with state-of-the-art technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery. The ships are also equipped with Bofors 40/60 guns and 12.7 mm SRCGs (Stabilised Remote Controlled Gun) for enhancing the fighting efficiency of the ship.

The ships carry one RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) and a Gemini boat each for swift boarding and search and rescue operations. ICGS Annie Besantis commanded by Commandant (JG) Sunny Deo while ICGS Amrit Kaur is commanded by Commandant (JG) Himanshu Mishra, the release added.