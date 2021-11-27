Two coaches of Udhampur Express catch fire in MP, passengers safe

Morena

Two AC coaches of the Udhampur Express train caught fire on Friday afternoon near Hetampur station between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh, the police said. No one was injured.

The train was on its way to Durg from Udhampur. The fire started in the A1 coach around 3.30 p.m. and spread to the A2 coach. The train was halted immediately and the fire was brought under control. The passengers managed to come out by breaking the window panes, the police said. Local people played a major role in dousing the flames in time, eyewitnesses said.

There were over 70 passengers in the two coaches, according to railway officials.

Smoke from the two coaches also entered another AC bogie and the generator van, eyewitnesses said.