Two coaches of passenger train derail in Madhya Pradesh

Published - August 12, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Bhopal

The train movement on the track remained hindered for nearly three hours

The Hindu Bureau

Two coaches of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derailed at Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two coaches of a passenger train derailed on Monday (August 12, 2024) evening when it was entering the Itarsi railway junction in Madhya Pradesh, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

A senior railway official at the Bhopal Division told The Hindu that the fourth and fifth coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train (01663) derailed from the track at 6.10 p.m. as the train was entering Itarsi’s platform no. 2.

The official said that the train was not in speed and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. 

He also said that the coaches were put back on track and the train moved from the platform at 9.06 p.m.

“At the moment it parked on a side track and will soon be dispatched once the formalities are done,” the official said, adding that the Bhopal Division DRM and other senior officials reached Itarsi and an inspection into the incident has been ordered. 

Two coaches of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derailed at Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

The official said that train movement on the track remained hindered for nearly three hours.

“To assist the affected passengers, we issued helpline numbers as well as provided them with food and refreshments for the delay,” he said.

