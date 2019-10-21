Two coaches of Kalka Mail derail

Two coaches of an empty rake of Kalka Mail derailed while entering Howrah station on Sunday morning, leading to disruption of train movement of the South Eastern Railway, an official said here.
No one was injured due to the accident, in which the second and third coaches from the rear-end of the empty train derailed while entering a platform at Howrah, an Eastern Railway official said. The incident occurred at 1.47 a.m. and the derailed coaches were fixed by 6.25 a.m. Complete fitness points were obtained at 12.20 p.m., a South Eastern Railway spokesman said. Kalka Mail, which runs between Howrah and Kalka in Haryana, is operated by the Eastern Railway.
31 EMUs cancelled
As a result, 31 EMU local trains of SER were cancelled, while 10 others were either short-terminated or short-originated from Santragachi station, a spokesman said.
