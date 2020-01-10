Two civilians killed in Poonch

Two civilians, working as Army porters, were killed and three others injured near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

“We are ascertaining the cause of their deaths. It is a matter of investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the injured sustained wounds caused by splinters,” Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, told The Hindu.

Two deceased civilians were identified as Muhammad Aslam and Altaf Hussain, who hailed from Kaushalya village in the district, close to the Line of Control.

The Army said Pakistan started heavy firing in the Degwar and Gulpar sectors of the district on Friday.