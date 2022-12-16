  1. EPaper
Two civilians killed in firing incident outside Army camp in Rajouri

The victims were identified as Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar from Rajouri district. Locals are demanding a probe into the firing incident.

December 16, 2022 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two civilians were killed in a “firing incident” outside an Army camp in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri district on December 16. However, locals were demanding a probe into the incident. 

“In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site,” the Army said, in a tweet.

Preliminary reports suggested that the firing incident took place around 6 a.m. outside the Alpha Gate of the Army camp located on the Poonch-Rajouri highway. The victims were identified as Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar from Rajouri district. 

The incident triggered street protests in Rajouri where demonstrators closed the highway for traffic. Locals were demanding a probe into the firing incident.

