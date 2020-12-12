Other StatesSrinagar: 12 December 2020 21:09 IST
Comments
Two civilians injured in Sopore grenade explosion
Updated: 12 December 2020 21:09 IST
The police said an investigation was in progress “to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime”.
Two civilians were injured when suspected militants tossed a grenade on a deployment of the security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
A police spokesperson said that around 5.55 p.m., militants hurled a grenade near the Sopore bus stand on a deployment of the forces.
“However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. Two civilians received minor injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment,” the police spokesperson said.
The police said an investigation was in progress “to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime”.
More In Other States
Read more...