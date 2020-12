Two civilians injured in Sopore grenade explosion

Security personnel are seen in Sopore. Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Srinagar:

12 December 2020 21:09 IST

The police said an investigation was in progress “to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime”.

Two civilians were injured when suspected militants tossed a grenade on a deployment of the security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

A police spokesperson said that around 5.55 p.m., militants hurled a grenade near the Sopore bus stand on a deployment of the forces.

“However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the road. Two civilians received minor injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

The police said an investigation was in progress “to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime”.