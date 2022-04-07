Two civilians injured in Army fire in Jammu and Kashmir

An Army jawan stands guard at the encounter site in south Kashmir on April 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

April 07, 2022 16:24 IST

Reports suggest there was an argument between soldiers, people in Handwara

Protests broke out in north Kashmir’s Handwara in Kupwara district on Thursday after the Army allegedly opened fire near a mosque, injuring two persons, following an altercation with worshippers.

Abdul Ahad Mir from Rajwar and Mujeeb Ahmad Sofi from Handwara suffered injuries in their lower limbs in the ‘firing’ incident. “Both the injured were shifted to hospital and their condition is stable,” an official said.

Initial reports suggested that there was a heated argument between soldiers and locals at the Jamia Jadeed Main Chowk. The locals, eyewitnesses said, objected to the filming of the noon prayers by the Army inside the mosque. “In the meantime, gunshots were heard,” they said.

The Army has not immediately divulged any details about the incident.

The incident triggered protests, with protesters hurling stones at the security forces. The protesters also raised pro-Islam slogans after the incident.

Leaders condemn incident

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident. “The Government of India’s interference in religious matters by its unwarranted surveillance of a simple act of offering prayers shows that Kashmiris pay dearly for the illusion of Naya Kashmir,” she said.

Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone, who is from Handwara, condemned the “unfortunate incident of security forces firing on civilians inside the mosque premises in Handwara”. He has demanded an impartial probe. “I hope that erring security forces are held accountable and strict punishment is meted out to those responsible. What a sorry state of affairs. One of the most peaceful towns Handwara at the receiving end. Hoping against hope the guilty are punished,” he stated.