ADVERTISEMENT

Two China-made drones recovered near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran

October 29, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Chandigarh

On Saturday evening, another drone was recovered by the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police in Dholan village in Tarn Taran

PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab Police had recovered a drone with one battery and a packet of suspected heroin in Tarn Taran on October 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two drones were recovered in two separate incidents near the International Border in Punjab's Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, a BSF official said.

On the basis of specific information, a search operation was conducted by the Border Security Force near Daoke village in Amritsar on Sunday (October 29).

During the search, the BSF troops recovered a Chinese drone from a field, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
BSF recovers China made Quadcopter from Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, seizes 2.7 kg narcotics

On Saturday evening, another drone was recovered by the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police in Dholan village in Tarn Taran.

The recovered drone was a Chinese quadcopter, the BSF official said.

Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by the BSF, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US