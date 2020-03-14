Two CAF jawans killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) personnel were killed in a naxal ambush in the jungles of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Saturday, the police said.

A CRPF jawan was also injured in a blast triggered by naxals in a separate incident in the same area, they said.

A team of the CAF — which is a part of the State police force — was out patrolling to provide security for road construction work under the Mardoom police station area, said Inspector General of Police (IG) Sundarraj P. Around 3.30 p.m., when the team was between Bodli and Malewahi villages, it came under attack, he said.

“Two CAF head constables were killed,” the IG said.

In the same area, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan sustained minor injuries in an IED blast carried out by naxals, he said. The jawan is being treated at a local hospital.

Four surrender

Four naxals, three of them collectively with rewards of ₹15 lakh on their heads, surrendered in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

While three hardcore ultras, including a couple, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Sukma district, a woman quit the banned outfit in Bastar district, a senior police official here said.

One of the men, Kartami Vaga alias Badal, was active as deputy commander of Maoists’ platoon number 26 and carried a price of ₹8 lakh on his head. Badal was allegedly involved in several attacks, including in the Burkapal ambush, where 25 CRPF personnel were killed in 2017, the police said. His wife Madkam Kamli, who had a price of ₹5 lakh on her head, surrendered too.

Sukhmati alias Jyothi, the woman who surrendered in Bastar district, had been active in the Barsoor area, police said.

The woman cadre, identified as Sukhmati alias Jyoti (22), who surrendered before police in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Bastar district, had been active in Barsoor Area Committee of Maoists since the last 10 years, he said.

“The surrendered Naxals said they were disappointed with the hollow Maoist ideology and their anti-people activities.

At the same time, they also expressed that they were impressed bysurrenderand rehabilitation policy of the state government,” he added.

Acash of Rs 10,000 were also given to Jyoti as an encouragement money and they all will be provided assistance as per thesurrenderand rehabilitation policy, he said.