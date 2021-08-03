Other StatesNew Delhi 03 August 2021 11:16 IST
Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush
The incident occured in Dhalai district of the State
Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an ambush by the NLFT militant group in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2021 in Tripura, officials said.
They said the ambush took place in the Dhalai district of the State and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.
Details of the incident are awaited.
The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.
