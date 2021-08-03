Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush

New Delhi

03 August 2021 11:16 IST

The incident occured in Dhalai district of the State

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an ambush by the NLFT militant group in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2021 in Tripura, officials said.

They said the ambush took place in the Dhalai district of the State and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.

Details of the incident are awaited.

Advertising

Advertising

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.