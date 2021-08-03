Other States

Two BSF personnel killed in Tripura ambush

Border Security Force jawans during a patrol at Lankamura village in west Tripura. File photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ABHISEK SAHA
PTI New Delhi 03 August 2021 11:16 IST
Updated: 03 August 2021 11:17 IST

The incident occured in Dhalai district of the State

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in an ambush by the NLFT militant group in the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2021 in Tripura, officials said.

They said the ambush took place in the Dhalai district of the State and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.

Details of the incident are awaited.

Advertising
Advertising

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.

Comments
More In National Other States
Tripura
armed Forces
national security
act of terror
Read more...