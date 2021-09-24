Other States

Two BSF men killed in south Tripura brawl

Photo used for representational purpose only. Border Security Force (BSF) jawans are seen patrolling along Indo-Bangla international border at Lankamura village in West Tripura. File. Photo: Abhishek Saha/Stringer  

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and another injured after they opened fire following a brawl at a border location in south Tripura on Thursday evening.

Police officials said the incident occurred at a border outpost in the Silachari area of Gomati district at around 7 p.m. The officials said the incident was the fallout of an altercation between a constable and a havildar over duty-related matters. The constable took up his service weapon and shot the havildar dead.

After hearing gunshots, the company commander rushed out and tried to pacify the irate constable, but the latter shot at him, too. The officer sustained injuries in his leg but survived.

The border outpost sentry, in a bid to save the officer and the other personnel, opened fire at the constable, which resulted in the latter’s death.

Senior BSF officers and police officers reached the spot.

Earlier, on August 3, two BSF personnel died in an alleged gun attack by suspected extremists at a border location in the Chawmanu Police Station limit in Dhalai district, 90 km east of here.


