Two BSF jawans killed in militant attack in Kashmir

Srinagar

20 May 2020 18:57 IST

The two BSF jawans were manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Pandach Chowk when they were fired upon by militants

Two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and two weapons were stolen in a militant attack on the outskirts of Srinagar, bordering central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, on Wednesday afternoon.

A Srinagar-based police spokesman said the two BSF jawans of 37 Battalion were manning a checkpoint on the outskirts of the Srinagar city at Pandach Chowk, when they were fired upon by militants "indiscriminately".

"Two to three bike-borne militants were involved in the attack. One jawan died and another was evacuated to a hospital in Srinagar," the police spokesman said.

Advertising

Advertising

However, an official at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) hospital in Srinagar said, "Another jawan also succumbed to his injuries. The jawans had suffered injuries in their head during the attack".

Police officials said the militants also managed to decamp with the service rifles of the BSF jawans.

Reinforcements were sent to the spot and the area was searched to nab the attackers, the police said.

The attack comes just a day after two militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar.