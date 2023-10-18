ADVERTISEMENT

Two BSF jawans injured in Pakistan firing near Jammu border, says officials 

October 18, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - JAMMU

Two BSF personnel of the 120 Battalion were injured in the firing in the Arnia Sector of Jammu, officials said

The Hindu Bureau

An injured BSF personnel undergoes treatment for a bullet injury in a firing incident along the International Border (IB), at GMC hospital, in Jammu, on October 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in firing opened by the Pakistani rangers along the International Border in violation of the ceasefire agreement on October 17 evening.

According to the official sources, the incident occurred between 8p.m. and 8.30 p.m. 

Two BSF personnel of the 120 Battalion were injured in the firing in the Arnia Sector of Jammu, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Jammu for treatment.

The BSF has not commented over the incident. It is yet to disclose the details of the incident or those injured.

India and Pakistan renewed their pledge towards the ceasefire agreement in February 2020. Since then, the ceasefire agreement has been by and large held between the two countries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US