Two BSF jawans injured in Pakistan firing near Jammu border, says officials 

October 18, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - JAMMU

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in firing opened by the Pakistani rangers along the International Border in violation of the ceasefire agreement on October 17 evening.

According to the official sources, the incident occurred between 8p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

Two BSF personnel of the 120 Battalion were injured in the firing in the Arnia Sector of Jammu, officials said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Jammu for treatment.

The BSF has not commented over the incident. It is yet to disclose the details of the incident or those injured.

India and Pakistan renewed their pledge towards the ceasefire agreement in February 2020. Since then, the ceasefire agreement has been by and large held between the two countries.

