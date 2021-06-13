Two bridges will be inaugurated soon, says Manipur CM Biren

A bridge over the Makru river as well as the one under construction over the Barak river are located along the 222-km Imphal Jiribam National Highway 37

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said on Saturday night that the newly constructed bridge over the Makru river as well as the one being constructed over the Barak river would be inaugurated soon. Both the bridges are located along the 222-km Imphal Jiribam National Highway 37. Mr. Biren said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had approved and released the necessary funds for the two bridges.

“The target was that the construction of the Barak and the Makru bridges would be completed in 2019. However, there was inordinate delay as a result of the kidnappings of the engineers and workers for extracting huge ransoms,” the Chief Minister said. There were also frequent highway blockades by activists and some armed persons. Officials said that lifting of the construction materials was delayed due to various reasons, including massive landslides. Mr. Biren said that the workers of the construction company should be used in expediting the works of the Barak bridge.

According to government officials, security along the two national highways, which are the State’s lifelines, has been increased. Additional State forces, including commandos, have been deployed to maintain law and order.