Two BJP MLAs suspended amid noisy scenes in Bengal Assembly

March 09, 2022 22:25 IST

West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution moved by Treasury Benches to suspend two MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their behaviour during the Governor’s address in the House on March 7. The MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukhopadhyay have been suspended for the ensuing session of the State Assembly. The development triggered protest from the BJP MLAs who raised slogans in the State Assembly. Amidst the protests by the BJP legislators Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went ahead with her reply on the Governor’s address which was tabled in the State Assembly on March 7.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged the Speaker to withdraw the suspension of the two MLAs but the Speaker sought a written request. The BJP MLAs walked out of the House in protest. Mr. Adhikari said that the suspension of the two MLAs has been without any reason and said that protests will continue seeking withdrawal of the suspension. Mr. Adhikari said that the Chief Minister was scheduled to address the House on Thursday but out of “fear” that BJP will win Assembly polls in five States when results will be declared on Thursday, she decided to give her address today.

Meanwhile, while addressing the House the Chief Minister launched scathing attack on the BJP and said that if someone protests against National Register of Citizens they fire upon them and if farmers agitate, then BJP leaders drive vehicles over them. Minister of Parliament Affairs Partha Chatterjee said the resolution to suspend the BJP MLAs was brought by the Treasury Benches and despite the suspension, good sense did not prevail over the Opposition MLAs. The Minister also added that without attending the Business Advisory Committee meeting, the Leader of Opposition is making false claims about the Assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressed disapproval to remarks of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made on Tuesday. Ms. Banerjee on Tuesday had referred to developments in the State Assembly on March 7 during Governor’s when address BJP MLAs disrupted the speech and Trinamool legislators prevented the Governor from leaving the House without tabling the speech.

“There can be no justification to sanctify, much less applaud, ‘ gherao/blockade’ of Guv (Governor) in the hallowed precincts of August WBLA. Reflect!! Where are we heading! And Why! Hon’ble CM applauding What! “Disorder” in House! We all need to work to blossom democracy,” Mr. Dhankhar said. On Tuesday Mr. Dhankhar had written to the Speaker of State Assembly Biman Banerjee and sought for a meeting in next three days in view of “unseemly ruckus and chaotic spectacle unfolded in the hallowed precincts of the August WB Assembly on March 07 during Governor address...”.