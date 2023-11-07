Two Australian Universities open in GIFT City

November 07, 2023 05:28 am | Updated 05:07 am IST - GANDHINAGAR

Gujarat’s GIFT City is emerging as the hub of foreign universities in the country, starting with the first campus of two Australian universities on Tuesday in the presence of Australian Education Minister Jason Clare M. P. and his Indian counterpart Dharmendra Pradhan.

Australia’s Deakin University and the University of Wollongong Indian campuses are being opened in the GIFT City.

“These are the first two international universities to be approved to set up a campus in India,” the Australian Minister said in a statement while embarking on his visit to India.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the details, Deakin University will open applications for students next week, and both universities are expected to accept students from mid-2024.

“This demonstrates how highly regarded our universities are in India and the commitment from Australian universities to work with India to implement India’s National Education Policy,” the Minister added.

According to the Minister, the opening of campuses in India highlights that international education is not only a one-way street or about international students coming to Australia, but also it is increasingly about Australian universities going to the world.

He is also bringing a delegation of scholars and experts in the education sector from Australia.

Besides opening the campuses, the Minister is also set to deliver the annual oration of the Australia India Institute (AII) in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan. “Minister Clare will present a vision for education as a catalyst for nation-building and strengthening Australia-India relations,” the AII said in a statement.

Last year, the Central government notified regulations for attracting foreign universities to set up off-shore campuses at GIFT City and allowed them to repatriate profits.

The regulations were framed after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2022 speech, said that world-class foreign universities and institutions would be allowed in the GIFT City to offer courses and be free from domestic regulations to facilitate the availability of high-end human resources for financial services and technology.

More Universities

“A few more universities are in talks with the officials of GIFT City to explore the opportunities to set up their offshore campus,” a source from the Gujarat government told The Hindu.

The officials at GIFT City and IFSCA are targeting to get at least 6-8 foreign universities.

As per the eligibility conditions put in place, a foreign university should have secured a position within the top 500 in the global overall ranking or subject ranking in the latest QS World Universities ranking and in the case of a foreign educational institution, it should be a “reputed” institution in its home jurisdiction.

“The degree, diploma or certificate issued to courses or programmes conducted in the GIFT IFSC shall enjoy the same recognition and status as if they were conducted by the parent entity in its home jurisdiction,” stated in the regulatory norms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT