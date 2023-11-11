HamberMenu
Two Assam Congress leaders quit party, likely to join BJP

“I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organisation, as it is favouring only blue-blooded people,” wrote Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Poritush Roy

November 11, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Guwahati

ANI
Suresh Bora, Nagaon District Congress President, Paritosh Roy, Working President, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, and Dilip Sarma, General Secretary, TMC, meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa | Photo Credit: X/@BJP4Assam

In a major development, two prominent leaders of the Congress party in Assam have resigned from their posts and they are likely to join the BJP today.

Suresh Bora, the former president of the Nagaon District Congress Committee who contested the assembly election from Barhampur assembly constituency in 2021, resigned from the party.

In his resignation letter, Suresh Bora said, “Serving as Nagaon District President has been an honour, and I am grateful for the opportunities and support from fellow party members. However, evolving circumstances lead me to believe that stepping down is in the best interest of both myself and the party.”

In the 2021 assembly elections, Suresh Bora was defeated by BJP's Jitu Goswami by a margin of 751 votes only in Barhampur constituency.

On the other hand, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Working President Poritush Roy also resigned from the party.

In a letter to the national president of Indian National Congress, Poritush Roy expressed his dissatisfaction over the party's working and wrote, "I would like to let you know that I would not be able to continue in this organisation, as it is favouring only blue-blooded people. It is now felt that voice of people like us who come from lower strata of the society is not heard in this organisation. While working in this organisation, I have realised that, from Dispur to Delhi, this organisation prefers Family First and Nation Last."

Both Suresh Borah and Poritush Roy are said to be close to senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain.

