Two arrested in Bareilly gang rape case

The victim reported the matter to the Izzatnagar Police Station on June 5.

Police in Bareilly on Sunday arrested two persons, shooting one of them in the leg, on charges of gang-raping a 19-year-old girl last week.

The woman was gang-raped allegedly by six men on May 31 when she had stepped out with two friends, said the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly Rohit Singh Sajwan said six persons were named in the FIR. Two accused, Vishal Patel (22) and Anuj Patel (23) were arrested, he said.

Vishal Patel was arrested after being shot in the leg in “an encounter”, said the police. Anuj Patel was arrested during a combing operation, they added.

The victim had been sent for a medical examination and her statement under CrPC Section 164 would be recorded, said the police.