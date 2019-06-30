Two arrested for the murder of Congress leader

Haryana Police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the broad daylight murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary in Faridabad.

Haryana's Additional Director General of Police Navdeep Singh Virk, on Twitter, said that Police have arrested Roshni and Naresh from Gurugram, for their alleged involvement in the criminal conspiracy to murder Vikas Chaudhray.

Roshni is the wife of gangster Kaushal while Naresh is their servant.

“Roshni and Naresh made available weapons to the accused, Vikas alias Bhalla and Sachin who were involved in the firing along with one-two other persons,” he said.

Mr. Virk in his statement on Twitter added that Naresh, through the CCTV footage, has identified Vikas and confirmed that he was the same person to whom he had made available the weapons.

The vehicle used in the murder has also been recovered. Initial investigation revealed that the motive behind the murder was a financial dispute between Kaushal and Chaudhary.

Meanwhile, Haryana Director of Police Manoj Yadava, has constituted a Special Investigation Team to arrest the remaining accused in this case. Chaudhary, a party spokesperson, was hit by multiple bullets when outside a gym in Sector 9 area of Faridabad on Thursday.