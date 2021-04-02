Other States

Two arrested for role in last month’s harassment of nuns in U.P.’s Jhansi

Video of grab of nuns at Jhansi railway station.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two people have been arrested for breach of peace and misbehaviour in connection with last month’s alleged harassment of nuns here, police said on April 2.

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two women were being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

“On Thursday night, during patrolling on the station, SHO, GRP, Sunil Kumar Singh got information that two persons were arguing with policemen near booking hall,” Circle officer, Government Railway Police (GRP), Neem Khan Mansuri said on April 2.

They were threatening to launch an agitation claiming that the police did not act properly and let the nuns go, he said.

No action had been taken against these two earlier in the case, Mr. Mansuri stated.

However, after this, Anchal Arjaria and Purukes Amraya, both members of a Hindu outfit, were arrested for their role in the incident, he added.

After the incident, the police had said there was no basis in the complaint made by the Bajrang Dal activists and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

Related Articles
