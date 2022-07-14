Two arrested for raising provocative slogans in Udaipur
Ghulam Dastagir and Hafiz Qadri, were arrested and sent to one-day judicial custody
Two persons were arrested for allegedly raising provocative slogans at a rally here against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma last month, police said on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
The accused, Ghulam Dastagir and Hafiz Qadri, were arrested on Tuesday, said Station House Officer, Bhupalpura police station, Hanuwant Singh Sodha.
They raised provocative slogans at a rally against Sharma near the Udaipur Collectorate on June 20, he said.
Also read: Don’t use the Udaipur killing to tar Indian Muslims
They were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for one day.
A tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was hacked to death here on June 28 by two persons to avenge an "insult to Islam" after he shared a post on social media supporting Ms. Sharma.
So far, the National Investigation Agency has arrested seven people in connection with the murder.
