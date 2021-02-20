Two arrested for minor girl’s rape in Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambi (U.P.)

20 February 2021 22:56 IST

Three men allegedly raped a minor girl at a village here, police said on Saturday, adding that two of them have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Raju, Gulshan and Satyam.

According to police, Raju and Gulshan have been arrested.

Police said Raju had called the girl for an outing on Friday and took her to a secluded spot.

Three other people, Gulshan, Satyam and an unknown person, arrived there. Gulshan and Satyam also raped the girl, as did Raju. They also thrashed the girl and fled after issuing threats, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said an FIR has been registered and police teams constituted to nab the other accused in the case.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination.