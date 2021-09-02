Other States

Two arrested for GST fraud of ₹323 crore in Odisha

The State GST (Goods and Services Tax) enforcement wing on Thursday arrested two persons on charges of passing on bogus input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹323 crore.

Addressing a press conference here, Sushil Kumar Lohani, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST, said Amit Kumar Agrawal, a chartered accountant, and his accomplice Satindra Kumar Yadav, had been arrested for their involvement in the creation and operation of 13 fictitious firms.

“The two have availed and passed on ITC worth ₹323 crore by raising fake purchase and sale invoices to the tune of ₹1,819 crores in the name of 13 fictitious or non-existent business entities,” said Mr. Lohani.

Mr. Lohani said the Directorate would put forth its argument so that the two did not get bail.

“The actual loss to the government is ₹58.14 crore as the ITC was passed on to recipients outside the State of Odisha. Taking advantage of the newly introduced simplification of GST, the fraud was committed by the culprit,” the Commissioner of Commercial Tax said.

Since, the route of this tax fraud spread over to different States, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, officers moved to different States and conducted the investigation, taking the help of the concerned jurisdictional officers.

The principal place of business of the 10 fictitious firms were shown to be waste land without any building or infrastructure at Bagdehi in Jharsuguda, two other places in Beheramal in Jharsuguda, and one place in Sambalpur.

“Investigation reveals that a portion of illegal money accrued from the fake business has ultimately been received by the masterminds through different channels and routes,” said Mr. Lohani.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra teachers to be fully vaccinated before schools reopen: Ajit Pawar

Tripura Speaker resigns as part of BJP’s re-jig strategy

Odisha completes audit of backlog COVID-19 death cases

Samajwadi Party will give due respect to Dalits, backward sections that BJP failed to do: Akhilesh Yadav

Will brief central leadership on Akhil Gogoi’s comments on party: Assam Congress chief

Navlakha urges Bombay HC to shift him to house arrest

Standoff between authorities, students in Visva-Bharati continues

Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao lays the foundation for TRS Bhavan in New Delhi

Analysis | Politics takes shape in poll-bound U.P. over Kalyan Singh’s death

Anil Deshmukh moves Bombay HC against ED summons in money laundering case

Delhi govt invites applications for purchase of cryogenic tankers, setting up O2 generation plants

Samajwadi Party should never allow mafia to enter party: Shivpal Yadav

Nomination of MLCs | Maharashtra Governor should show ‘positive’ intent through actions, says Sanjay Raut

Manipur student body seeks apology from Jairam Ramesh over remark

Assam to drop ‘Rajiv Gandhi’ from national park’s name

Obituary | Syed Ali Shah Geelani: A pro-Pak. ideologue who witnessed Kashmir’s chequered history

Deshmukh case: CBI gets 2-day custody of its S-I, advocate

Increase price of sugarcane procurement from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to government

Separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar

Former Rajya Sabha member, journalist Chandan Mitra dies at 66
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 8:53:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-arrested-for-gst-fraud-of-323-crore-in-odisha/article36257095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY