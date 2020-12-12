Two arrested for chasing a pair of lions on motorbike

AHMEDABAD

12 December 2020 20:41 IST

Gir forest officials warn visitors against indulging in such activities

Two persons including a minor have been arrested a few days after the video of the two bike riders chasing a pair of lions in the Gir forest went viral.

The video clip showed the two lions being chased by unidentified persons, who scared them away with vehicle noise and honking.

“An investigation revealed that the video was shot near Gadhiya village in the Tulsishyam range of the Gir east forest division of Gujarat by two locals. One of them was identified as Yunis Pathan and the other is a minor,” Chief Conservation of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, D.T. Vasavada said.

“While going on their motorcycle, the duo had come across the two Asiatic lions. They chased the felines away by honking and creating loud sound. They shot a video of the chase on a mobile phone, which they uploaded on social media sites.”

Mr. Pathan is from Sarasiya village in the same locality, who was arrested along with the minor under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and was produced before a local court on Friday, which remanded him in judicial custody.

The officials are consulting legal experts about the action against the accused who is a minor.

The officials have issued a stern warning against indulging in activities like harassing or teasing lions, which is a serious offence with a provision for jail term ranging from three to seven years and a fine of ₹ 25,000.

“We have arrested several persons for such offences in the past and are taking stern action. It is not easy to get bail in such matters. I would appeal to the people to refrain from such acts,” Mr. Vasavada added.

The only abode of the Asiatic lions in the continent has emerged as one of the preferred locations for wildlife tourism and is seeing increasing footfalls. As a result, harassment of wildlife either by tourists or by locals has become a frequent occurrence.