Two alleged JMB men nabbed in Bengal

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force of the Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested two alleged operatives of the banned Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Murshidabad in West Bengal.

Those arrested have been identified as Moshibur Rahman (35) alias Farooque and Ruhul Amin alias Saifullah (26). Senior STF officers said that both the accused are associates of Kauser and Sajjad, the two accused in the Burdwan blast case of 2014, and are trained in making “acid bombs”.

“Explosives have been recovered from their possession,” an STF officer said.

The arrest on Wednesday comes close on the heels of the arrest of another JMB activist, Ariful Islam, who was allegedly directly involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast. He was apprehended in the early hours of February 16 from central Kolkata.

According to police, the three accused — Ariful, Moshibur and Ruhul — were hatching a plot to orchestrate the escape of Kausar.