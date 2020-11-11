Two Alibaug jail constables suspended

They had provided their personal cell phones to inmates

Two constables of Alibaug jail were suspended on Tuesday after it was found that they had reportedly provided their personal mobile phones to inmates to make calls. Jail officials are now investigating whether constables Anant Dere and Sachin Warde had provided the phones to editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami also.

“Due to the pandemic, since meeting of relatives with inmates has been stopped, provisions were made for them to speak via smart phones and a record is maintained of the same. Besides the official calls allowed, we found that the our two staffers were also providing their phones. During the enquiry, some of the inmates and our staff confirmed this and hence we suspended the two. It is not yet established if they had provided the phones to Arnab Goswami as well,” Jail Superintendent Abhasaheb Patil said.

Mr. Goswami was shifted to Taloja jail from the jail’s quarantine centre on Sunday after Raigad police found that he was using a phone beyond the time permitted by the authorities.