ADVERTISEMENT

Two accused arrested for killing a Dalit man in Muzaffarnagar

February 15, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Lucknow

The victim’s family members — two children and an adult — were injured in the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Two men belonging to a dominant caste group were arrested on Wednesday for killing a Dalit man and injuring three of his family members in Muzaffarnagar district. Mohit Choudhary, Rajendra Choudhary and an accomplice fired shots at the family over a transaction dispute that involved ₹200.

While 35-year-old Sanjeev alias Sanju Vamiki died on the spot, his four-year-old son Shaurya, five-year-old daughter Divya and brother Rohit Valmiki were injured.

Two of the men who attacked the family have been arrested and third is still at large. “We will arrest him soon,” said a police officer of Jansath police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident occurred Rajpur village of Jansath Kotwali area. Muzaffarnagar district comes under Saharanpur administrative division in western Uttar Pradesh, a region with a sizeable Dalit population that has seen many atrocities against the marginalised group. A new kind of assertion and push back by the Dalit resulted in formation of pressure groups like the Bhim Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US