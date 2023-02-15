HamberMenu
Two accused arrested for killing a Dalit man in Muzaffarnagar

The victim’s family members — two children and an adult — were injured in the incident

February 15, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Two men belonging to a dominant caste group were arrested on Wednesday for killing a Dalit man and injuring three of his family members in Muzaffarnagar district. Mohit Choudhary, Rajendra Choudhary and an accomplice fired shots at the family over a transaction dispute that involved ₹200.

While 35-year-old Sanjeev alias Sanju Vamiki died on the spot, his four-year-old son Shaurya, five-year-old daughter Divya and brother Rohit Valmiki were injured.

Two of the men who attacked the family have been arrested and third is still at large. “We will arrest him soon,” said a police officer of Jansath police station.

The incident occurred Rajpur village of Jansath Kotwali area. Muzaffarnagar district comes under Saharanpur administrative division in western Uttar Pradesh, a region with a sizeable Dalit population that has seen many atrocities against the marginalised group. A new kind of assertion and push back by the Dalit resulted in formation of pressure groups like the Bhim Army.

