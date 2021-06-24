Twitter storm planned to save Unani medicine

Ghaziabad:

24 June 2021 18:49 IST

Practitioners want equitable inclusion in the newly formed National Commission for Indian System of Medicine.

Demanding just treatment for the Unani system of medicine in the newly formed National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), a Twitter storm is being organised on Thursday by the All India Unani Conference and the Aligarh Muslim University’s A.K. Tibbia College.

“The Ayurveda and Unani systems of medicine are like brothers. But in the NCISM Act 2020, the Unani system is being meted out step-motherly treatment,” said Dr. Khalid Siddiqui, former director-general, Central Council for Research of Unani Medicine (CCRUM).

Urging an amendment to the Act, Dr. Siddiqui said, “The Unani system has considerable presence in the country and abroad but has been clubbed with the regional systems of Siddha and Sowa Rigpa in the Commission.”

Appealing for an independent board, fair distribution of resources, and appropriate representation in the Commission, Dr. Siddiqui said they would approach the members of a Parliamentary Committee.

He stressed that the Unani system, which has around 60 colleges, 100 hospitals, and around 1,500 dispensaries across all States, had been subsumed with the Siddha and Sowa Rigpa systems, which have only a regional presence with a few colleges and dispensaries.

The appointment of an Advisory Committee for the Ministry of AYUSH, he added, was a welcome step, “but this does not have a representative from the Unani system”.

Raising concerns among practitioners and students of the Unani system, earlier this month, a seminar was organised in the AMU’s Tibbia College, which has been the nucleus of research and education in Unani medicine in the country.

“We hope that the honourable Prime Minister’s credo of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ will be translated into action by giving Unani System its due,” said Prof F.S. Sheerani, Dean of the faculty of Unani medicine. “The Unani system might have developed in Greece but today, its roots are in India and has a global presence,” he said.

“The Ministry of AYUSH has unilaterally permitted Ayurvedic post graduates of surgery to perform surgical procedures, totally ignoring the right of Unani post graduates in surgery with similar course content and training,” said Dr .Mohammed Mohsin, associate professor and convenor of the seminar.

Underlining the role of Unani doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Mohsin said Unani doctors across the country had contributed a lot in the prevailing pandemic, and a number of doctors had lost their lives.

“Unani medicine can have a substantial effect in boosting immunity and reducing mortality, particularly when used in proper dosage and without adulteration,” he said, adding that, contrary to the popular perception, the Ministry of AYUSH’s kadha (medicinal brew) had ingredients that are used in both the Unani and Ayurveda systems.

Prof. Sheerani said a plea had been made with the government for setting up an All India Institute of Unani Medicine and presented the case of Tibbia College, which has been the premier institute. “We also demanded celebration of 100 glorious years of Maseehul Mulk Hakeem Mohd Ajmal Khan, after whom the college has been named,” he said.