Twin bomb blasts in Manipur around Republic Day

January 27, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - IMPHAL

No casualties were reported

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Twin explosions took place in Manipur before and after the celebrations of the 74 th Republic day, countering the BJP-led coalition government claims that there have been no violent incidents in the State.

A bomb was exploded using remote control at Ukhrul district headquarters on January 25 evening in which two tribal women and two men were injured. Hospital sources said that the injuries were not life-threatening.

In another incident at Wangkhei Keithel in Imphal east district, a powerful explosion took place at around 5:43 p.m. on January 26. A hotel boy was injured in the explosion. Hospital sources said that the boy is out of danger.

The perpetrators of both blasts have not been identified

Combined forces of police and security personnel had launched a cordon and search operations at all trouble-prone areas weeks ahead of the Republic day celebrations. However, no insurgents could be rounded up. All proscribed underground organisations had boycotted the Republic day celebrations.

