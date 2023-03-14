Twenty two people detained in connection with question paper leak

March 14, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Guwahati

At least 22 people have been detained, including teachers and students, from across Assam for questioning related to leak of general science question paper, meant for Class 10 State Board examination, leading to cancellation of the examination, a top police officer said.

State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, however, said some people have been arrested. He did not share details of the arrests, citing the ongoing probe. The Assam Police registered a criminal case and the CID was handed over the investigation on March 14.

Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said a total of 22 persons have been detained from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

"Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them. We remain committed to unearth the network of people involved in leakage of the question paper and the conspirators," he tweeted.

"A probe is going on, so l can't share much details about the case," the State Education Minister told reporters outside the Assam Assembly. He said that some teachers have also been arrested and termed the development as "unfortunate".

Mr. Pegu had on Monday said: "There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day." The Minister also appealed to the people to share any information related to the case with the police.

The general science examination, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, was cancelled by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Sunday night following reports that the question paper had been leaked. In a notification on Monday, SEBA said that March 30 was the revised date for the exam.