33 killed as bus falls into river in Rajasthan

At least 33 passengers of a bus were killed when the vehicle plunged into the Banas river in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan after its driver apparently lost control on a 100-foot-high bridge near Dubi village on Saturday. Among the victims were seven women and four children.

The condition of two of the seven injured persons was stated to be critical. Twenty-six bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.

The passengers included pilgrims from the nearby towns of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh going to visit the famous Ramdev temple at Malarna Chour village. Police said the private bus was travelling at a high speed. There was poor visibility due to the early morning fog. Reports also suggested that the driver was recklessly trying to overtake another vehicle on the bridge. The bus broke the railing of the bridge and fell into the river.

The vehicle was carrying about 40 passengers. Local authorities fear the death toll could increase.

Rescue workers used gas-cutters to enter the bus through its windows to retrieve the bodies. The bus was later brought out with the help of a crane.

Sawai Madhopur Collector Kailash Chand Verma said ambulances were called in to rush the injured persons to a government hospital. All private medical institutions in the district were alerted for admitting the injured.

Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhwat, who is in charge of the district, announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to the injured persons. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said she had spoken to the district officers and instructed them to carry out rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing anguish, said the State government was closely monitoring the situation.

Union Minister of State Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Pradesh Congress president Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari also expressed grief.